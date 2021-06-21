How Yoga Helped Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Chandel Overcome Trauma of Acid Attack

Kangana Ranaut shared her sister’s inspiring journey on overcoming trauma following acid attack when she was just 21. Kangana shared that Yoga helped Rangoli Chandel recover her mental and physical strength.

Sharing a picture of Rangoli doing Yoga with her family, Kangana wrote, “Rangoli has the most inspiring Yoga story, a road side Romeo threw acid on Rangoli when she was hardly 21, with third degree burns, half of her face burnt, one eye lost its vision, one ear melted away and a breast severely damaged, she had to go through 53 surgeries in 2-3 years but that wasn’t all, my biggest concern was her mental health as she had stopped to speak, yes no matter what happened she would not say a word just stare blankly at every thing, she was engaged to an Air Force officer and when he saw her face after the acid attack he left and never returned, even then she did not shed a tear neither she uttered a word, doctors told me she is in a state of shock, they gave her therapies and put her on medication for psychiatric help but nothing helped. That time I was hardly 19 years old, I did yoga with my teacher Surya Narayan and had no idea that it could help patients with burns and psychological traumas also with retina transplant recovery and lost vision … I desperately wanted her to talk to me, so I took her every where with me even to my Yoga classes. She started practising Yoga and I saw dramatic transformation in her. Not only she started to respond to her pain and my lame jokes but also regained her lost vision in one eye. Yoga is the answer to every question ( misery) you will ever have, did you give it a chance yet? (sic)."

On the work front, Kangana will next feature in Thalaivi, which is the biopic on J Jayalalithaa.

