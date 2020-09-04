How You Can Download Films on Jio Phone

Over-the-top (OTT) platforms have emerged as one of the important sources of entertainment in the wake of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and subsequent lockdown. The expanding footprints of COVID-19 forced people to stay indoors and to keep boredom at bay they streamed movies and series on OTT services. There is a number of OTT services available on which you can watch shows and movies of your choice. Some of the most used OTT platforms are Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, ALT Balaji and Disney plus Hotstar. Apart from movies and series, OTT platforms live stream news, sporting events and educational programmes.

As theatres across the country are closed in light of the coronavirus pandemic, many filmmakers have released their movies on OTT platforms. Even if movie theatres open in the coming days, it is not advisable to visit them in view of the safety.

So, besides OTT services, one can watch new movies and series sitting comfortably at home through Google. If you are a Jio Phone user, you can watch a movie on your device by downloading it from Jio Cinema.

How to download movie on Jio Phone

Step 1: On Google type name of any website which offers new movies in the search bar

Step 2: On that movie website, search for the movie which you want to watch. You can also find a list of new and popular films on their homepage

Step 3: Select the quality of the video - if you want to download in 720 or 1080 or 480

Step 4: Set location in your memory card where you want it to show after completion of downloading

Step 5: Go to the folder where you can find it and start watching

If someone wants to download it from Jio Cinema, they have to just open the app and look for films of their choice. Jio Cinema offers a number of new and old movies. Simply tap on the download option below the video and it will get saved in the app.