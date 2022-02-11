How Your Favorite Bollywood Stars Looked During Their Childhood. See Pics

Fans of Bollywood stars are always curious to know how their favourite actors looked during childhood. The stars often share their childhood pictures with their fans and recall good memories of their childhood. Sometimes, fans even fail to recognise their favourite stars from such pictures. However, some throwback pictures from stars’ childhood are easy to recognise.

Here’s a look at some of the most memorable childhood pictures of Bollywood stars–

Taapsee Pannu had in September last year shared a throwback picture from her school days. In the picture, she was seen standing at the number one position holding her prize along with other schoolmates after the completion of a sports competition.

Taapsee made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with David Dhawan’s, Chashme Baddoor. She rose to fame in 2016 with courtroom drama Pink. She was recently seen in Loop Lapeta.

Kangana Ranaut in September last year dug out a picture from her childhood. She shared a picture from her school days in which she can be seen wearing her school uniform. She informed her fans that the picture was clicked in 1998 in Himachal Pradesh.

Hrithik Roshan:

In this throwback picture, the cute little boy standing with filmmaker Rakesh Roshan is actor Hrithik Roshan. Hrithik is standing with his sister Sunaina Roshan. He grew up in Mumbai in the eighties.

In August 2020, Shraddha Kapoor had shared glimpses from her old days as a kid. She went down memory lane and treated her fans with a glimpse of her childhood.

In another picture that went viral on Instagram, Saif Ali Khan is seen with his mother Sharmila Tagore during his childhood days.

His sister Saba Ali Khan had shared the picture in September last year.

