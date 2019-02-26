'How's the Josh' Slogan Takes Over Twitter After Surgical Strike 2.0

Hows the josh

The Indian government on Tuesday said that it had carried out a series of air strikes on terror camps of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in Balakot.Foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale confirmed the air strike and said a large number of JeM terrorists, trainers and senior commanders were eliminated in “the biggest training camp in Balakot”, which he said was being run by Maulana Yusuf Azhar, the brother-in-law of JeM chief, Maulana Masood Azhar.Soon after the news broke, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the Indian Air Force and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with ‘How’s the Josh’, the popular phrase from the recently released movie Uri: The Surgical Strike, taking over the Internet.One user wrote: “Proud moment for every Indian. How’s the Josh?” Another tweeted: “How’s the JOSH, High sir. A very effective step by Indian Air force, always feel proud for Indian fighters.”The retaliation comes 12 days after the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. Pakistan-based terror outfit JeM had claimed responsibility for the attack. The incident had escalated tensions between the two neighbours, with New Delhi vowing to take stern action against Islamabad.