'How's the Josh' Slogan Takes Over Twitter After Surgical Strike 2.0
Congratulatory messages are pouring in for the Indian Air Force and PM Modi, with ‘How’s the Josh’, the popular phrase from the film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', taking over the Internet.
Vicky Kaushal in a still from Uri.
Foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale confirmed the air strike and said a large number of JeM terrorists, trainers and senior commanders were eliminated in “the biggest training camp in Balakot”, which he said was being run by Maulana Yusuf Azhar, the brother-in-law of JeM chief, Maulana Masood Azhar.
Soon after the news broke, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the Indian Air Force and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with ‘How’s the Josh’, the popular phrase from the recently released movie Uri: The Surgical Strike, taking over the Internet.
One user wrote: “Proud moment for every Indian. How’s the Josh?” Another tweeted: “How’s the JOSH, High sir. A very effective step by Indian Air force, always feel proud for Indian fighters.”
Hows the josh— Singhisking (@Singhis36776798) February 26, 2019
High sir salute to indian army
Bharath Matha Ki Jai
ये नया हिंदुस्तान है , ये घर में घुसेगा भी और मारेगा भी ।#IndianAirForce @vickykaushal09 .— Mani Namdev (@namdev_mani) February 26, 2019
How's The Josh Very High Sir
How's The Josh Very High Sir
How's The Josh Very High Sir
I salute our brave #IndianAirForce We strike hard... 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 How's the Josh???— Shriram Pardikar (@iamshriram10) February 26, 2019
Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #How's the josh.— Raman Kumar (@RamanKu03681757) February 26, 2019
How's the Josh? - High Sir!💪🔥🇮🇳 #IndiaStrikesBack #IndianAirForce pic.twitter.com/zGLL8HQ4Sy— MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) February 26, 2019
For the first time since 1971, #IndianAirForce jets have bombed beyond the line of control outside India.— RISHO (@irishorish) February 26, 2019
Now that's HISTORIC!
This is not even a #Surgicalstrike2, It is a clear attack on terrorist camps run deep inside Pakistan controlled borders.
How is the Josh?
"How's the Josh" VERY High Sir— HiManshu Das🔴 (@imHpoul) February 26, 2019
Proud of our #IndianAirForce fighters
अंदर घुस के मारो ! Quiet no more! #IndiaStrikesAgain
Josh is high...🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/bxZ1xlbgNA— pooja kaushal (@kaushalpooja83) February 26, 2019
A Grand Salute to our brave @IndianAirforce_ 🇮🇳🇮🇳— Shramik potdar (@Shramikpotdar) February 26, 2019
Now Josh is very high..💪 pic.twitter.com/nX9xatV0qt
The retaliation comes 12 days after the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. Pakistan-based terror outfit JeM had claimed responsibility for the attack. The incident had escalated tensions between the two neighbours, with New Delhi vowing to take stern action against Islamabad.
