Hrehaan Celebrates Birthday with Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan with Family Joining Over Video Call

Hrehaan Roshan, teenage son of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, turned a year older on March 28. Due to the coronavirus lockdown in effect in the country, Hrehaan could not be physically present with his entire family for his birthday celebrations but he nevertheless was joined in the party by grandfather Rakesh and the entire Roshan family over video call as he cut his birthday cake alongside his parents and brother Hridaan.

In the video, Hrehaan can be seen holding the cake knife. He wears a blue T-shirt as he is accompanied by his father, mother and brother besides him and his extended family over video calling. Hrithik shared the post on social media.

It was recently announced by Hrithik that his former wife Sussanne temporarily moved back with him to take care of their sons together, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting," Hrithik announced in a post on social media.

Hrithik and Sussanne ended their 17-year-old relationship in 2013 and got divorced in 2014.

Follow @News18Movies for more

