Hrehaan Celebrates Birthday with Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan with Family Joining Over Video Call

Due to the coronavirus lockdown in effect, Hrithik Roshan's son Hrehaan celebrated his birthday with family while connecting with them over video calling.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 29, 2020, 4:44 PM IST
Hrehaan Roshan, teenage son of Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan, turned a year older on March 28. Due to the coronavirus lockdown in effect in the country, Hrehaan could not be physically present with his entire family for his birthday celebrations but he nevertheless was joined in the party by grandfather Rakesh and the entire Roshan family over video call as he cut his birthday cake alongside his parents and brother Hridaan.

In the video, Hrehaan can be seen holding the cake knife. He wears a blue T-shirt as he is accompanied by his father, mother and brother besides him and his extended family over video calling. Hrithik shared the post on social media.

It was recently announced by Hrithik that his former wife Sussanne temporarily moved back with him to take care of their sons together, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting," Hrithik announced in a post on social media.

. It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. . It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps . . While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children. . This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. . Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. . Our children will tell the story we create for them. . I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart ❤️. . #beopen #bekind #bebrave #responsibility #coexist #empathy #strength #courage #oneworld #humanity #wecanfighththis #loveoverfear

Hrithik and Sussanne ended their 17-year-old relationship in 2013 and got divorced in 2014.

