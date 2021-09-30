Hrishikesh Mukherjee Birth Anniversary: Top 5 Movies by the Legendary Filmmaker

September 30 marks the 99th birth anniversary of Hrishikesh Mukherjee, one of the revered personalities of Indian cinema. Mukherjee worked in the cinema as a director, an editor and a writer. The filmmaker is renowned for making movies that presented audiences with a slice of life. During his career, Mukherjee directed 42 movies including Satyakam, Chupke Chupke, Anupama, Anand, Abhimaan, Guddi, Golmaal, Aashirwad, Bawarchi, Namak Haraam and Khoobsoorat. Mukherjee passed away on August 27, 2006.

Let us take a look at some of his memorable movies:

Anand (1971)

One of the iconic Hindi cinema movies, Mukherjee showed how fragile yet beautiful life could be through this story. Starring Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles, Anand is a story of a doctor and a patient who develop an unlikely friendship. Khanna played the eponymous role. The dialogues for the movie were written by Gulzar.

Guddi (1971)

Starring Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra, Guddi is a movie that shows how a girl obsessed with a film star learns harsh realities of life. Mukherjee portrayed Guddi as a girl who was innocent and too engrossed in the fictional portrayal of life that her family worried for her. Jaya played the titular role while Dharmendra played the role of the film star.

Bawarchi (1972)

Another feel-good movie directed by Mukherjee was Rajesh Khanna-starrer Bawarchi. The film showed Khanna playing the role of an honest and jovial natured cook who joins the Sharma household for work. However, just as he was solving each family member’s problem and earning their trust, the family jewels disappeared and so did the cook.

Chupke Chupke (1975)

This comedy drama starred Amitabh Bachchan, Asrani, Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, and Jaya Bachchan. Mukherjee presented the story of two couples in this story and how their daily turn of events influence each other’s lives.

Gol Maal (1979)

One of the iconic Hindi cinema comedies directed by Mukherjee, Gol Maal was written by Rahi Masoom Raza and Sachin Bhowmick. The movie traces the story of a strict boss and his employee who falls in love with his daughter. Amol Palekar played the role of a young employee while Bindiya Goswami played his love interest. Utpal Dutt portrayed the role of the strict boss.

