Hrithik is Carbon Copy of His Father Rakesh Roshan and This Pic is Proof

In a rare but nostalgic moment, Hrithik Roshan’s mother, Pinkie added a throwback post on her Instagram timeline. Pinkie unearthed a few timeworn monochrome images from the dust-caked photo albums of the Roshans.

She shared how the two men in her life looked like at the age of 21. In a collage shared by her, we spotted her husband Rakesh when he was younger to the left and to the right was a glimpse of her son, Hrithik.

While sharing the post, Pinkie wrote, “#both pics from when they were 21#blackandwhite #fatherandson #men in my life (sic).”

Several users of the photo-sharing platform have given their nods over the uncanny resemblance Hrithik shared with his father at 21.

A person commented, “Like father, like son” Another wrote, “Most handsome father son duo”.

Rakesh Roshan has directed Hrithik in three films of the Krrish series. The storyline revolves around an intellectually disabled boy, Rohit who bumps into an alien being and how his son later grows up to be a reluctant superhero. The action film franchise is also produced and written by Rakesh. Hrithik will soon be seen in the fourth installment of the movie franchise.

Recently, a source close to Roshan told Mid-day, “Rohit is integral to the story as he is the only person who can contact Jadoo. Rakeshji has designed the script cleverly to incorporate the much loved alien from Koii Mil Gaya (sic.)”

Shah Rukh Khan's company Red Chillies Entertainment has been entrusted with the visual effects in the sci-fi project. Hrithik will essay the titular role in the film however others included in the star cast have not been confirmed yet. The film is expected to go on floors in 2021.