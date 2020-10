Hrithik Roshan Praises Assam Doctor's 'Terrific Spirit' After His Ghungroo Dance Video Goes Viral

Superstar Hrithik Roshan on Monday applauded the positive spirit of Assam-based ENT surgeon Dr Arup Senapati, whose video of entertaining COVID-19 patients with a performance on the actor's song Ghungroo went viral on the internet.

The over minute-long clip of Senapati from Silchar Medical College, dancing on the song from Roshan-starrer movie War, was shared by his colleague Dr Syed Faizan Ahmad on Twitter on Sunday evening. "Meet my #COVID duty colleague Dr Arup Senapati an ENT surgeon at Silchar medical college Assam. Dancing in front of COVID patients to make them feel happy. #COVID19 #Assam," Ahmad wrote.

Hrithik also shared the video on his Twitter page and praised Senapati's dancing skills. "Tell Dr Arup I'm gonna learn his steps and dance as good as him someday in Assam. Terrific spirit," he wrote responding to Ahmad's tweet.The video has till now garnered 5,65,0000 views and over 7,300 retweets.

War, starring Hrithik and Tiger Shroff, released in October last year and was a blockbuster hit. The 46-year-old actor is looking forward to start work on the fourth installment of his superhero franchise Krrish.