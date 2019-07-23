Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Hrithik Rohan's Super 30 Hits Century, The Lion King Strong at India Box Office

While Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 enters Rs 100 crore club after two weeks of its release, Disney's The Lion King earns Rs 62 crore in four days.

News18.com

Updated:July 23, 2019, 3:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hrithik Rohan's Super 30 Hits Century, The Lion King Strong at India Box Office
Official posters of Super 30 and The Lion King (Twitter)
Loading...

Disney's live-action film The Lion King is going strong at the box office and has collected Rs 62.65 crore in four days of its release in India. It opened in India in 2,140 screens on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Giving away the box office figures, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh predicts that Jon Favreau's film will rake in Rs 80 crore in the first week of its release. He tweeted, "#TheLionKing stays solid on Day 4... Should comfortably cross ₹ 80 cr in Week 1... Weekend 2 [Sat and Sun] should witness an upswing again [like Weekend 1]... Fri 11.06 cr, Sat 19.15 cr, Sun 24.54 cr, Mon 7.90 cr. Total: ₹ 62.65 cr. India biz. All versions." (sic)

While the film's opening day gross was Rs 11.06 crore, nett figures for day one stood at Rs 19.15 crore. The second-day gross collection figure was Rs 24.54 crore. For days three and four, the film collected Rs 24.54 cr and Rs 7.90 cr respectively.

With the upswing in numbers, The Lion King has scaled the third all-time opening record in India, after Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War.

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 has crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. With an earning of Rs 3.60 crore on Monday, the total box office collection of the film stands at Rs 104.18 crore.

Adarsh tweeted, "#Super30 remains strong on [second] Mon... Circuit-wise, Mumbai [₹ 32.55 cr] and DelhiUP [₹ 21.39 cr] are key contributors, followed by Punjab [₹ 9.03 cr] and Mysore [₹ 6.45 cr]... [Week 2] Fri 4.52 cr, Sat 8.53 cr, Sun 11.68 cr, Mon 3.60 cr. Total: ₹ 104.18 cr. India biz.." (sic)

Super 30 is based on the life of a mathematician from Patna who struggled to ensure that the underprivileged students aspiring to take admission in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) get a fair chance at the entrance exam.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram