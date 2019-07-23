Hrithik Rohan's Super 30 Hits Century, The Lion King Strong at India Box Office

Disney's live-action film The Lion King is going strong at the box office and has collected Rs 62.65 crore in four days of its release in India. It opened in India in 2,140 screens on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Giving away the box office figures, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh predicts that Jon Favreau's film will rake in Rs 80 crore in the first week of its release. He tweeted, "#TheLionKing stays solid on Day 4... Should comfortably cross ₹ 80 cr in Week 1... Weekend 2 [Sat and Sun] should witness an upswing again [like Weekend 1]... Fri 11.06 cr, Sat 19.15 cr, Sun 24.54 cr, Mon 7.90 cr. Total: ₹ 62.65 cr. India biz. All versions." (sic)

#TheLionKing stays solid on Day 4... Should comfortably cross ₹ 80 cr in Week 1... Weekend 2 [Sat and Sun] should witness an upswing again [like Weekend 1]... Fri 11.06 cr, Sat 19.15 cr, Sun 24.54 cr, Mon 7.90 cr. Total: ₹ 62.65 cr. India biz. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 23, 2019

While the film's opening day gross was Rs 11.06 crore, nett figures for day one stood at Rs 19.15 crore. The second-day gross collection figure was Rs 24.54 crore. For days three and four, the film collected Rs 24.54 cr and Rs 7.90 cr respectively.

With the upswing in numbers, The Lion King has scaled the third all-time opening record in India, after Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War.

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 has crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. With an earning of Rs 3.60 crore on Monday, the total box office collection of the film stands at Rs 104.18 crore.

Adarsh tweeted, "#Super30 remains strong on [second] Mon... Circuit-wise, Mumbai [₹ 32.55 cr] and DelhiUP [₹ 21.39 cr] are key contributors, followed by Punjab [₹ 9.03 cr] and Mysore [₹ 6.45 cr]... [Week 2] Fri 4.52 cr, Sat 8.53 cr, Sun 11.68 cr, Mon 3.60 cr. Total: ₹ 104.18 cr. India biz.." (sic)

#Super30 remains strong on [second] Mon... Circuit-wise, Mumbai [₹ 32.55 cr] and DelhiUP [₹ 21.39 cr] are key contributors, followed by Punjab [₹ 9.03 cr] and Mysore [₹ 6.45 cr]... [Week 2] Fri 4.52 cr, Sat 8.53 cr, Sun 11.68 cr, Mon 3.60 cr. Total: ₹ 104.18 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 23, 2019

Super 30 is based on the life of a mathematician from Patna who struggled to ensure that the underprivileged students aspiring to take admission in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) get a fair chance at the entrance exam.

Follow @News18Movies for more