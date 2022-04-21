Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan Dance It Out At Farah Khan's Sangeet ; See Vintage Pic

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan Kunder’s latest Instagram post will take you 17 years back to the time when she was getting married. On Wednesday, Farah shared a picture from her pre-wedding festivities featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan. Farah’s post shows the two actors in full enthusiasm and “dancing up a storm” at the sangeet ceremony of the filmmaker. Sharing the picture on the social media platform, Farah wrote in the caption, “Found an almost vintage picture of these two boys from my sangeet. Abhishek Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan dancing up a storm. Can’t remember to which song. I was too drunk, can you all guess?”

In the picture, Abhishek can be seen in an off-white sherwani while Hrithik wore a light pink button-down collared shirt and a black jacket. In the photo, the two actors have their hands over their chests while dancing to a song. Farah’s post has received a reaction from Abhishek, who posted a smiley emoticon in the comments section.

A fan commented, “Would love to see the video of these two stars dancing.” Another fan of the two actors commented, “These two! One of the best duos, best cop and thief.” Hrithik and Abhishek starred in the second Dhoom movie which came out in 2006.

Farah often shares throwback posts on Instagram, taking her followers to the pre-Instagram days when pictures were more on paper. In one of the Instagram posts from earlier this month, Farah shared a picture from her wedding day. Dressed in a pink and blue saree, Farah was certainly a happy bride while her husband Shirish Kunder was dressed in a white kurta and pajama. Sharing the picture on the social media platform, Farah added a hilarious caption that read, “Last time Shirish Kunder smiled like this… Five minutes before we got married.”

