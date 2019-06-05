Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan Support Deepika Padukone's #AllSleepMatters Post
Deepika Padukone recently posted a picture of a board with lines that imply that early sleeper or late riser, every individual has the right to choose his/her sleep routine.
Deepika Padukone poses for photographers at the premiere of the film 'Rocketman' at the 72nd international film festival in Cannes, southern France. (Image: Reuters)
Like most of us, Deepika Padukone absolutely loves her sleep. The Padmaavat actress took to Instagram to question why different types of sleep are differentiated from each other. With a picture that read, "Why is sleeping in considered lazy while going to bed early isn't? I am starting the #AllSleepMattermovement," Deepika called out the discrimination against people who wake up late.
With hours of busy work schedule, most Bollywood celebrities talk about how they barely get time to sleep. We have been taught that early to bed and early to rise makes a person healthy, wealthy and wise, but people who work till late and wake up later are always criticised. So kudos to Deepika for pointing out this hypocrisy. While the actress has been a vocal supporter of depression and anxiety-related issues, her love for sleep has made us relate a little more to her.
The picture seemed to be of a board on a sidewalk she came across somewhere, with the lines written on it.
The post has garnered support and encouragement from many netizens, with the two most special supporters of the movement being Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan, who commented on Deepika's post. While Hrithik wrote, "Haha fantastic", Abhishek showed his support by posting a thumbs-up emoticon.
After stealing hearts at the Cannes 2019 Film Festival with her red carpet looks, the 33-year-old actress has just wrapped Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, which is based on the life of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. With Vikrant Massey in the lead opposite Deepika, Chhapaak will be released on January 10.
Hrithik will be next seen in Vikas Bahl's directorial Super 30. The movie will release this July and its trailer was launch on Tuesday, June 4.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Emilia Clarke is Hoping Game of Thrones Showrunners Give Her a Dragon Egg
- Salman Khan Slaps Security Guard while Interacting with Fans, See Video
- Bharat Movie Early Reviews: Twitter Declares Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Film a Blockbuster
- 'Don't Panic, We Found it': Assam Police on Twitter 'High' After Busting 500 Kg Cannabis
- Cricket World Cup to Kangana Ranaut, Twitter Roasts Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 Trailer
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s