Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan Support Deepika Padukone's #AllSleepMatters Post

Like most of us, Deepika Padukone absolutely loves her sleep. The Padmaavat actress took to Instagram to question why different types of sleep are differentiated from each other. With a picture that read, "Why is sleeping in considered lazy while going to bed early isn't? I am starting the #AllSleepMattermovement," Deepika called out the discrimination against people who wake up late.

With hours of busy work schedule, most Bollywood celebrities talk about how they barely get time to sleep. We have been taught that early to bed and early to rise makes a person healthy, wealthy and wise, but people who work till late and wake up later are always criticised. So kudos to Deepika for pointing out this hypocrisy. While the actress has been a vocal supporter of depression and anxiety-related issues, her love for sleep has made us relate a little more to her.

The picture seemed to be of a board on a sidewalk she came across somewhere, with the lines written on it.

The post has garnered support and encouragement from many netizens, with the two most special supporters of the movement being Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan, who commented on Deepika's post. While Hrithik wrote, "Haha fantastic", Abhishek showed his support by posting a thumbs-up emoticon.

After stealing hearts at the Cannes 2019 Film Festival with her red carpet looks, the 33-year-old actress has just wrapped Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, which is based on the life of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. With Vikrant Massey in the lead opposite Deepika, Chhapaak will be released on January 10.

Hrithik will be next seen in Vikas Bahl's directorial Super 30. The movie will release this July and its trailer was launch on Tuesday, June 4.

