Hrithik Roshan, Anand Kumar Host Special Screening of Super 30 for Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

After meeting the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi to thank him for making Super 30 tax free in the state, Hrithik Roshan hosted a special screening of the film for Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu. The actor was in Delhi for the screening on Wednesday, and was accompanied by Super 30 founder Anand Kumar, on whose life the film has been based.

Hrithik shared glimpses of his special day with his fans on social media, posting photos of the Vice President and his family, Anand Kumar with brother Pranav Kumar and producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Super 30 is based on the life of the genius mathematician from Patna, who has struggled to ensure that underprivileged students aspiring to take admission in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) get a fair chance at the entrance exam.

Sharing the pictures, Hrithik wrote, "It was an honour to meet Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India. Had an enlightening conversation - his thoughts truly reflect the depth of his knowledge. Thank you, for the opportunity Sir. Your words of encouragement mean the world to us, so grateful to have received yours and the entire family's feedback and love for the movie. #Super30."

It was an honour to meet Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President Of India. Had an enlightening conversation - his thoughts truly reflect the depth of his knowledge. Thank you for the opportunity Sir. @VPSecretariat pic.twitter.com/32pA1sEYa2 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 17, 2019

Your words of encouragement mean the world to us, so grateful to have received yours and the entire family’s feedback and love for the movie. Thank you so much for your valuable words Sir. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/zv90nOQnHG — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 17, 2019

Super 30 released on July 12 across India and got off to a decent start at the box office. After collecting Rs 50 crore in the first weekend, the film has remained steady at the box office with a total earning of around Rs 70 crore in six days of its release. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest box office numbers of Super 30, saying the release of Disney's Lion King will give some competition to the Bollywood film in its second week.

#Super30 is maintaining well on weekdays... Faces #TheLionKing tomorrow and the #Hollywood biggie is expected to make a dent in its biz... Fri 11.83 cr, Sat 18.19 cr, Sun 20.74 cr, Mon 6.92 cr, Tue 6.39 cr, Wed 6.16 cr. Total: ₹ 70.23 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 18, 2019

Mumbai [₹ 21.50 cr] and DelhiUP [₹ 14.53 cr] are the key contributors to the biz of #Super30... Contribution from these two circuits [combined] is 48.70%. Note: Fri to Wed biz. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 18, 2019

