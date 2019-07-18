Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Hrithik Roshan, Anand Kumar Host Special Screening of Super 30 for Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

The film, which has Hrithik Roshan playing the genius mathematician Anand Kumar, has had a decent run at the box office so far, earning Rs 70 crore in 6 days.

News18.com

Updated:July 18, 2019, 2:03 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan, Anand Kumar Host Special Screening of Super 30 for Vice President Venkaiah Naidu
Image: Twitter
After meeting the Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi to thank him for making Super 30 tax free in the state, Hrithik Roshan hosted a special screening of the film for Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu. The actor was in Delhi for the screening on Wednesday, and was accompanied by Super 30 founder Anand Kumar, on whose life the film has been based.

Hrithik shared glimpses of his special day with his fans on social media, posting photos of the Vice President and his family, Anand Kumar with brother Pranav Kumar and producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Super 30 is based on the life of the genius mathematician from Patna, who has struggled to ensure that underprivileged students aspiring to take admission in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) get a fair chance at the entrance exam.

Read: Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 Made Tax-Free in Bihar, Actor Tweets 'This is Amazing'

Sharing the pictures, Hrithik wrote, "It was an honour to meet Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India. Had an enlightening conversation - his thoughts truly reflect the depth of his knowledge. Thank you, for the opportunity Sir. Your words of encouragement mean the world to us, so grateful to have received yours and the entire family's feedback and love for the movie. #Super30."

Super 30 released on July 12 across India and got off to a decent start at the box office. After collecting Rs 50 crore in the first weekend, the film has remained steady at the box office with a total earning of around Rs 70 crore in six days of its release. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest box office numbers of Super 30, saying the release of Disney's Lion King will give some competition to the Bollywood film in its second week.

