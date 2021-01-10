Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone to Collaborate in Siddharth Anand's Action Thriller: Report

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan have interacted many times on social media, sparking off reactions from fans who want them to finally collaborate on a film. Recently, on Deepika's birthday, the actor' had hinted at a 'big celebration' in a few days. The internet considered it as the announcement of their collaboration, while others reasoned that the celebration in question was Hrithik's birthday on Monday.

However, according to SpotboyE, the two actors will be collaborating soon in Siddharth Anand's spy thriller. Siddharth Anand had previously directed Hrithik in the superhit film War and Deepika in Bachna Ae Haseeno.

A source quoted in the publication said, "The problem was not in bringing them together. Not at all! Both Duggu (Hrithik) and Deepika were keen to work together. Every time Deepika met Hrithik she was like, ‘When? When? When?’ But it had to be the right bright script with equal roles for both. This is why Deepika has said no to other offers with Duggu in the past. They were great set-ups but her role was not worth it. Finally, Siddharth Anand has come up with a script that’s totally worth it for Deepika."

Deepika Padukone on Thursday thanked Hrithik Roshan for the lovely wish he had tweeted to her on her birthday. Hrithik had shared a heartfelt birthday greeting for Deepika on social media that read "Happy birthday my dear Deepika Padukone. Keep shining and dazzling the world like only you do. Best wishes, always."

Deepika, who turned 35 this week, responded, "Thank you so much HR! Now for another big celebration coming up in a couple of days." She added a cake and champagne emojis to her tweet.

Thank You so much HR!❤️Now for another big celebration coming up in a couple of days...!@iHrithik https://t.co/oD2belXkVi — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 7, 2021

Deepika had previously compared Hrithik's performance in War to the dessert 'Death by Chocolate.' The duo had also made headlines after sharing a video in which Hrithik was seen feeding a chocolate cake to Deepika at a Bollywood party in December 2019.