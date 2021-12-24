Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone Welcome Anil Kapoor to the Fighter Team on His 65th Birthday

Anil Kapoor’s 65th birthday has sparked excitement among cinephiles across the country. The Nayak actor’s social media is flooded with birthday messages from all over the world, and this year is extra special for his fans because he joins the cast of Fighter, which also stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Hrithik Roshan broke the news while writing a birthday message to Anil Kapoor, welcoming him onboard in the sweetest way possible.

Hrithik posted a photo of himself on Instagram, posing with Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Siddharth Anand. In the caption, the Krrish star appreciated the senior actor and spoke about his youthful look. He also expressed his enthusiasm about sharing the silver screen for the first time with Anil Kapoor in Fighter.

Hrithik wrote, “Happiest Birthday to the man who grows younger each year in spirit and health, @anilskapoor! Best wishes to you Sir. From witnessing your legendary presence on sets as a mere assistant, to finally having the opportunity of sharing the screen with you. Super excited for #Fighter!”

Deepika Padukone also wished Anil Kapoor and welcomed Fighter. The actress shared Hrithik’s post on her Instagram stories, writing, “Welcome to #Fighter Birthday Boy!! @anilkapoor (sic)."

Deepika Padukone will play the female lead in Fighter, in her first collaboration with Hrithik Roshan. Fighter is touted to be India’s first aerial action franchise, produced on a grand scale for a global audience. In response to speculation about one of the most anticipated films, director Siddharth Anand stated, “Fighter is a dream project, and I am glad to have someone with Ajit’s (Ajit Andhare, Viacom COO) vision to be partnering this with me. With this film, we aim to put Indian films on the map for action-loving global theatrical audiences who crave spectacle and the big screen experience.”

Apart from Fighter, Anil Kapoor has a couple of movies stacked up, including Karan Johar’s Takht, in which he co-stars with Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ranveer Singh, and Jug Jugg Jeeyo, in which he co-stars with Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

