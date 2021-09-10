Hrithik Roshan and Family Gift Gold Chain to Indian Idol 12 Fame Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan and runner-up Arunita Kanjilal have become one of the most sought after singing pairs in the reality television, thanks to crackling chemistry on the show. After the Indian Idol 12 got concluded, the duo have been invited to various functions and reality shows. Recently, the duo met Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and his parents - Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan- at their residence in Mumbai.

Sharing about their meeting, Pawandeep Rajan told TOI, “Both Rakesh ji and Pinkie ji got really emotional and hugged both of us. We did sing quite a few songs and they really enjoyed our company." Hrithik Roshan’s mother gifted them a gold chain with rudraksha and Goddess Laxmi’s coins.

Pawandeep Rajan was announced as the winner of Indian Idol 12 following a 12-hour musical extravaganza billed as ‘The Greatest Finale Ever’ on Sony TV. The singer said winning the title of Indian Idol season 12-judged by Anu Malik, Himesh Reshammiya and Sonu Kakkar- was “unbelievable."

“I am overwhelmed and feel so fortunate. This is a responsibility and I will ensure to take the glory ahead. This has made me more confident to work. I was so nervous during the audition, I thought I would not even get selected. But the journey was nice. I learnt a lot from the judges, the team. “Indian Idol" acted as a bridge to my dreams. I hope the fans continue to shower me with love," Rajan said in a statement.

The singer was awarded a cheque of Rs 25 lakh from Sony Entertainment Television and a Maruti Suzuki Swift car. Finalists Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble were declared as the first and second runners-up respectively. They were awarded Rs 5 lakh each. The third and the fourth runners-up, Mohd. Danish and Nihal Tauro were awarded Rs 3 lakh each.

