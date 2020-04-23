Hrithik Roshan and Family Wish Parent Rakesh and Pinkie on Their Anniversary, Watch Video

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has been spending most of the time indoors with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan during lockdown. On April 22, Hrithik’s parents, producer Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie celebrated 49 years of marriage. The Super 30 actor took to his social media handle to mark this occasion in a special way.



He dropped multiple videos in his post, first of which is from a family vacay at New Year’s Eve. The footage begins with his mom dancing as dad and other family members join in.

In the second video uploaded by the Krrish actor, we see the whole family come together for a video conference call from their respective homes. The last video shows Hrithik playing the Happy Anniversary tune on a piano. He is joined by ex-partner Sussanne and sons as they together sing “Happy Anniversary Mumma and Papa.”

“The spirit must dance whether outdoors or quarantined indoors! Happy anniversary mama and papa. Love you ! 22nd April 2020#familyspirit #bethereforeachother #naturalhairnotwigs #49years @rakesh_roshan9 @pinkieroshan,” Hrithik shared the post with an adorable caption.

Hrithik’s heartfelt post collected lots of love including comments from his friends Zoya Akhtar and Kunal Kapoor.



Last week, the War actor shared a video of his 70-year-old filmmaker father working out. He wrote in his caption, “Alone. But at it! @rakesh_roshan9 #70running17 #whydidinotgethisgenetics #militaryman #fitnessmotivation #whenigrowupiwannabelikehim #daddycool. This seriously is more inspiring to me than anything else. My daily dose. Give him a shout guys.”