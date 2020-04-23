MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Hrithik Roshan and Family Wish Parent Rakesh and Pinkie on Their Anniversary, Watch Video

Image courtesy: Hrithik Roshan/ Instagram

Image courtesy: Hrithik Roshan/ Instagram

Hrithik Roshan’s heartfelt post collected lots of love, including comments from his friends Zoya Akhtar and Kunal Kapoor.

Share this:

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has been spending most of the time indoors with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan during lockdown. On April 22, Hrithik’s parents, producer Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie celebrated 49 years of marriage. The Super 30 actor took to his social media handle to mark this occasion in a special way.

He dropped multiple videos in his post, first of which is from a family vacay at New Year’s Eve. The footage begins with his mom dancing as dad and other family members join in.

In the second video uploaded by the Krrish actor, we see the whole family come together for a video conference call from their respective homes. The last video shows Hrithik playing the Happy Anniversary tune on a piano. He is joined by ex-partner Sussanne and sons as they together sing “Happy Anniversary Mumma and Papa.”

“The spirit must dance whether outdoors or quarantined indoors! Happy anniversary mama and papa. Love you ! 22nd April 2020#familyspirit #bethereforeachother #naturalhairnotwigs #49years @rakesh_roshan9 @pinkieroshan,” Hrithik shared the post with an adorable caption.

Hrithik’s heartfelt post collected lots of love including comments from his friends Zoya Akhtar and Kunal Kapoor.

Last week, the War actor shared a video of his 70-year-old filmmaker father working out. He wrote in his caption, “Alone. But at it! @rakesh_roshan9 #70running17 #whydidinotgethisgenetics #militaryman #fitnessmotivation #whenigrowupiwannabelikehim #daddycool. This seriously is more inspiring to me than anything else. My daily dose. Give him a shout guys.”

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    16,689

    +830*  

  • Total Confirmed

    21,700

    +1,229*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,325

    +365*  

  • Total DEATHS

    686

    +34*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 23 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres