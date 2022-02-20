Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar Dance To Senorita At Latter's Wedding; ZNMD Fans Miss Abhay Deol

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got married on Saturday, February 19. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony in Khandala, with very few family members and friends attending it. One of them was Farhan’s close friend Hrithik Roshan. A video from the wedding of Hrithik grooving with Farah Khan while Shankar Mahadevan sang the title track of Dil Chahta Hai after the ceremony ended had gone viral on Saturday night. Now, a new video has surfaced showing Hrithik and Farhan dancing on Senorita.

Bringing back memories of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD), the duo was seen recreating steps from the hit song. While Hrithik managed to get more steps right, Farhan gave up after a point. Nevertheless, it made for a heartwarming moment for fans. Many fans showered the video with love, with one also calling it ‘wholesome’ while a few missed Abhay Deol in the frame. “I wish Abhay joined tooo," a fan commented. “Abhay kaha hai (where is Abhay)?" asked another.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was released in 2011. The film revolved around three friends, Arjun (Hrithik), Kabir (Abhay) and Imraan (Farhan). The film also starred Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film is among the most popular movies of the decade, with scenes from the movie still popular among fans. Last year, as the film completed 10 years of its release, the cast reunited for a special video and talked about their experiences and their memories from the film.

Meanwhile, as for Farhan and Shibani’s wedding, it was reported that Farhan’s father Javed Akhtar read out a poem that he had specially penned for the occasion. The couple, on Sunday, left the wedding venue in Khandala and returned to Mumbai. While the couple was likely to host their wedding reception on Monday, a Mid-Day report has now said that the couple will be hosting the reception later this month.

