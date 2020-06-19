Hrithik Roshan And John Abraham Are Cut From The Same Cloth, Says Rohit Roy

Rohit Roy, who will be next seen in Sanjay Gupta's upcoming gangster flick Mumbai Saga opened up about his role in the film. The actor will be playing Kaykar Shinde aka Baba, a close friend of Ganpat Ram Bhosle played by John Abraham.

The actor also talked about his experience working with John, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror. “John has a great sense of humour, delivered poker-faced. Once, after a particularly intense stunt, he quipped ‘ismein toh sirf Rohit ka tricep dikh raha hai’. After working with Hrithik (Roshan) in Kaabil, I was sure I’d never find another co-star who’s just as secure, but he and John are cut from the same cloth.”

Mumbai Saga is inspired by real life events in 1980s-90s that shaped the journey of Bombay into Mumbai. “A lot of factors led up to the change, which is what the story, inspired by real events, is about. There’s no shoot here, but a direct face-off between cops and gangsters,” Rohit said.

In the same interview, Rohit opened up about his personal brush with the underworld in the early days of his career. He said that he was left with no choice but to do a film, and had to attend the script narration with a gun pointed at him. Fortunately for him, the film got shelved.

