Hrithik Roshan And Kareena Kapoor Offered A Big Budget Film, To Reunite After 19 Years?

No one can forget the magic Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor created in the early 2000s. Be it their first film together Yaadein or Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum, the duo had a separate fandom at the time. However, after 2003’s Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, fans have been eager to see Kareena and Hrithik reunite.

Now, a new report suggests that they could reunite for a new movie. According to BollywoodLife’s source, Hrithik and Kareena have been offered a movie together. The grapevine has informed the publication that a renowned filmmaker has approached the actors for a film under the Junglee Pictures banner. The film is reportedly titled Ulaj and is ‘under a very initial process.’

“In fact, the filmmaker will be meeting Bebo in a few days for a script reading session and will only then finalise everything. Hrithik is yet to give this nod and it depends on his availability. If these two stars will say ‘yes’, then only the producer will start the process of budgeting. It is going to be a big-budget film and most of the shooting will happen out of Mumbai. But, nothing is concrete now," the source said.

Kareena was last seen in Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The actress has three movies in the pipeline. These include Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan, a project with Hansal Mehta that she is also co-producing and Karan Johar’s Takht.

On the other hand, Hrithik also has three films in the making. He will be seen in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha. He shared his first look from the film on his birthday earlier this month. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan. Hrithik also has Fighter with Deepika Padukone. The actor has also confirmed that he will be returning with Krrish 4.

