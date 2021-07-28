Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are All Praise for This Short Film, Watch Video

Every once in a while, Hrithik Roshan likes to share a feel-good post on social media. While he is not an avid user, he keeps it interesting for fans with personal and professional updates. The actor recently came across a film and simply loved it. He decided to repost the commercial which is made for an edtech brand on Instagram. The short film talks about boundaries ‘especially within families.’ It features a father played by actor Adil Hussain who tries to make his son understand when he does and doesn’t need to be there for his younger sister. The plot starts with Adil’s daughter upset with her elder brother for meddling into her personal life. Although he feels it was right on his part as an elder brother to protect her, he made her feel embarrassed. Adil tells his son that it’s him who has to know when she needs him. The clip ends with a message accompanied by hashtags - know when she needs you and teach them young. In the comments, Hrithik’s friend, actress Priyanka Chopra gave a shout out to the video. She dropped raising hands, heart and heart eyed emojis.

While sharing the post, Hrithik wrote, “Amazing film. Loved this. Boundaries are so important . We need to learn how to create boundaries for ourselves and more importantly to respect the boundaries of others.”

Hrithik and Priyanka’s association goes way back in time. They are known to be good friends and have often worked with each other. They have co-starred in films namely, Krrish (2006), Don 2 (2011), Agneepath (2012) and Krrish 3 (2013).

Recently, Hrithik came across a fan’s elevator pitch for his upcoming film Krrish 4. It involved the return of Naseerudin Shah’s character from the first part to take his revenge. The best part of the self-made plot was how Priyanka Chopra’s character gets superpowers. Hrithik replied to the fan’s tweet and said, “Imagination. 100 on 100”

Imagination 💯— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 28, 2021

Priyanka, who released her memoir Unfinished, earlier this year, mentioned in the book how Hrithik lent a helping hand to her family when her father was ailing with cancer. She said that he did everything in his capacity to get Dr Chopra the best treatment and even arranged for a flight to send her father to London for better medical care.

