Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are Making the Most of Their New Year Vacay in Europe, See Pics

Hrithik Roshan is all set to ring in the new year with his loved ones in Europe. The actor, along with his girlfriend Saba Azad, kids Hridaan and Hrehaan, and cousins Pashmina and Eshaan Roshan, have jetted off to Europe, away from the hustle bustle of Mumbai.

Pashmina recently dropped a couple of photos from their outing. She along with her cousins and Saba had stepped out for a dinner date. Donning one of their brightest smiles, the four of them looked adorable in black woolen wear. Pashmina also captioned the photo as, “ My favourites.”

Hrithik and Saba have been dating for quite some time now. Earlier this year, they made their relationship official. They often dedicate cute social media posts for each other and paint the town red with their public appearances. Reportedly, the ‘Super 30’ actor and Saba met through a common friend who is into Indie music.

Before dating Saba, Hrithik was married to Sussanne Khan. The duo parted ways, almost after 14 years of being together. They however share a healthy bond and co-parent their kids. Sussanne is currently in a relationship with Arslan Goni.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha opposite Saif Ali Khan. The film is an official remake of the hit Tamil film starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi, which also goes by the same name. Helmed by Pushkar-Gayathri, the movie opened to mixed response from fans and critics alike. The film also starred Rohit Saraf and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles.

Pashmina Roshan on the other hand will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound. It is the official sequel of Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao starrer Ishq Vishk, releasing two decades after the first film. She will be seen sharing screen space with Rohit Saraf and Jibraan Khan.

