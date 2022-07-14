Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad Bid Goodbye To Paris With Love-filled Pic; See Here

The newest couple on the block, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad had been vacationing together in Paris for the last couple of days but have now bid adieu to the French capital.

Saba who has been extensively sharing pictures from this vacay with her beau Hrithik, took too Instagram and posted a story from their hotel in Paris. The picture featured two pair of feet, while Saba can be spotted wearing boots, Hrithik can be seen in sports shoes.

Saba captioned her post as, “Au Revoir Paris”, which translates to Goodbye Paris.

The couple are standing by the door with a doormat kept afore them which had the word ‘Home’ written on it.

Only last week, Saba posted a picture on Instagram which is also in all probabilities clicked somewhere in magnificent France. The actress/singer captioned her post as, “Not a selfie, not my coffee. Image by @hrithikroshan.”

Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina showed immediate support and love for her by commenting on her post, “You’re so beautiful.”

Renowned stylist and designer, Divkyak D’Souza also commented on the post saying, “Muse toh hai hi kamaal ki, but photographer ko bhi full marks 😋❤️ miss you Sabzi.”

This comment can be loosely translated to “You are of course a good muse but the photographer deserves full marks, miss you.”

On the work front, Saba was previously seen in a lot of Bollywood films including ‘Shaandaar’ and ‘Karwaan’. She essayed an important role int the series, ‘Rocket Boys’.

Her beau obviously did not miss a chance of appreciating her work and said, “You are one of the finest actors I have ever seen. You inspire me.”

On the other hand, Hrithik’s much awaited film ‘Vikram Vedha’ which stars Saif Ali Khna and Radhika Apte is slated to release on September 30.

