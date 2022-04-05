Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad Don't Hide The Love Anymore As They Hold Hands At The Airport

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are not shying away from letting the world know that they’re together. The actors, who sparked dating rumours earlier this year following a dinner date, have been fuelling speculations about their relationship with shoutouts and support on social media and family get together. Saba had recently seemingly confirmed their relationship with a post on Instagram as well.

However, now, the Vikram Vedha actor and the Madboy Mink singer are making their relationship public and how! Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were spotted making their way out of Mumbai airport on Tuesday afternoon holding hands while the paparazzi were clicking them away. The couple, although masked, appeared to be happy in love. They were joined by a friend.

Hrithik and Saba opted for a casual look for their public appearance. Hrithik opted for a pair of denim pants and a white tee while Saba sported a tube top and grey pants.

Although the actors are yet to open up about their relationship, a source had told Mid-Day earlier this year that Hrithik and Saba have been together for a few months now. Hrithik became more public about their relationship in the days to follow. He has been showing support to Saba for her concerts and has also invited her for lunches with the Roshan family.

His uncle Rajesh Roshan had shared pictures from their lunch gathering, which also featured Hrithik’s sons Hridaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan. A source recently told India Today that Hrithik’s sons and his family approve of Saba. Even his ex-wife Sussanne Khan adores Saba, with Sussanne attending Saba’s concert and giving her a big shoutout on Instagram.

On the work front, Hrithik will be seen in Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan. The actor also has Fighter with Deepika Padukone in the pipeline.

