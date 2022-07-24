Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad Walk Hand-In-Hand At The Airport, Netizens Call Them 'Cuties'

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been ruling headlines for a long time now because of their booming romance. It is no secret that they have been dating each other for quite some time now. The duo is often spotted together and on Saturday night too, the two actors were snapped at the Mumbai airport as they returned from their holiday.

Hrithik and Saba were seen walking hand in hand as they returned from Europe. Hrithik sported a grey hoodie over a black t-shirt and light brown trousers. On the other hand, Saba looked simple yet stunning in a white t-shirt and lavender trousers.

Soon after the video was shared on social media by a paparazzo account, several fans took to the comment section to shower love on the couple. While some of the social media users called them ‘cuties’, others urged paps to ‘let them live’.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were on a vacation. After spending a gala time in France, the couple headed to London. They had also shared several pictures from their foreign trip on social media too. In one of the pictures, they were seen sharing a glimpe of their meal. Saba had also shared a reel on Instagram which featured her along with Hrithik as they went out for a beautiful drive.

Recently, IndiaToday.in reported that Hrithik and Saba are not in hurry to tie the knot. The news portal cited a source who claimed that the couple is ‘figuring out if they want to get married’. “Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are in a happy relationship. They spend a lot of time together and are also seen going on holidays. Saba is on very cordial and good terms with Sussanne and has also grown close to Hrithik’s kids. However, Saba and Hrithik are in no rush to get married. They take it each day as it comes. They are enjoying their time together right now. They are figuring out if they want to get married,” the source claimed.

