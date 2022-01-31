Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad's Bond 'Really Special'; Actor Kept It Secret for Months: Report

Hrithik Roshan was recently spotted hand-in-hand with actress Saba Azad of Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge fame. Videos and pictures from their outing went viral, with fans wondering if the duo is dating.

Now, according to a new report in Mid-Day, Hrithik has reportedly been keeping the relationship under wraps for months. In fact, those who already knew about their romance were reportedly quite surprised by the actor’s decision to get clicked in public with her.

A source revealed to the portal that Hrithik and Saba also went on a holiday in Goa together. “Their friendship has blossomed into something really special. Last month, the two winged their way to Goa for some quiet moments," the source revealed.

Meanwhile, Saba Azad neither confirmed nor denied her relationship with Hrithik. When contacted by ETimes, Saba said she would call them back. The actress began the conversation on a happy note but changed her stance once she was asked about Hrithik. She told them, “Sorry, I am in the middle of something. I’ll call you back."

A few days back, Hrithik Roshan sent the internet into a tizzy after the actor was clicked outside a Mumbai restaurant with Saba Azad. The two were seen holding hands and leaving the restaurant. As Saba exited, Hrithik guided her to the car.

Hrithik was previously married to Sussanne Khan. They have two kids together. Sussanne is reportedly dating Arslan Goni.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.