Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's 'Vikram Vedha' Remake Delayed?

Vikram Vedha’s Bollywood remake was a pleasant surprise for the fans. Reportedly, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan have been roped in to play the leading roles in it. It was also the first time the two talented actors would be coming together for a project. However, the movie shooting, which has already been delayed due to the pandemic, has hit another roadblock.

As per a report on ETimes, the cast will be shooting abroad first as their is apprehension about the new coronavirus variant. The movie was supposed to go on the floors by mid-July. Hrithik had also began prepping for it but the new delta variant of Covid has played spoil sport. The movie will be shifting base to another country probably and the Mumbai portions will be shot later when things get normal.

A source close to the development said, “It wasn’t an easy call to take, no doubt, but the fact that it’s going to be a costly set made the makers take the safer route rather than be sorry later."

The original Vikram Vedha was made in Tamil, with R Madahavan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. While Madhavan plays a cop, Vijay portrays a goon. It’s a twist on the Vikram Betaal story. Vikram Vedha was a hit on arrival and in the Hindi remake, it is being said that Hrithik will be taking on the role played by Vijay Sethupathi and Saif plays the cop’s part.

Vikram Vedha is one of the many regional movie remakes that will be releasing in the coming time.

