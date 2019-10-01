Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff Worked Out in the Same Gym but Never Interacted

It is often said that the world is a small place but Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff might have figured out exactly how small it is. In a recent interview, Hrithik Roshan revealed that he remembers seeing Tiger Shroff at the same gym he went to but the two never interacted.

Tiger Shroff, while promoting War, revealed that he worked extra hard to perform well in the film as Hrithik Roshan was his hero growing up and the young actor wanted to give nothing short of his best.

In an interview with NDTV, Hrithik said, "I saw him in the gym when I was training for Krrish 3. I used to go to this gym called True Fitness and he used to be there always. Someone who I used to look at and get encouragement from. He was just always smiling. I had no idea that he had liked my work. I didn't know at that time. But I loved seeing him in the gym. I remember him being a little plump. He used to be plump but he was very very strong. And every day, as I was making my progress, it was almost like as if he was there, observing my progress and giving me a thumbs up at every stage."

While this is one of Hrithik Roshan's earliest memories of Tiger Shroff, it isn't his first. His first memory, which Jackie Shroff had also mentioned earlier, was from the sets of Rakesh Roshan's 1993 film King Uncle.

Reminiscing the days of the film's shooting Hrithik said, "My very first one is one I think Tiger might not remember. My very first one is my father (Rakesh Roshan) was shooting with his dad (Jackie Shroff). Our fathers were working and I was the assistant for King Uncle. He (Tiger) had come along with his dad and yeah, that's my first memory of him."

Jackie Shroff had also shared this memory pointing out how Hrithik Roshan had gone from babysitting Tiger Shroff to acting alongside him. Well, it seems the two old friends have turned quite the opposing fighting pair on the big screen.

War is set to release on October 2.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.