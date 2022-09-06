Hrithik Roshan Announces Contest for Fans to Watch Exclusive Preview of Vikram Vedha Trailer

The teaser of Vikram Vedha was recently released and created quite a buzz. Inching close to their release day, the team of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan have planned to treat fans across India with a trailer preview event. The makers have come out with a trend that requires fans to perform a #VikramVedhaPose and they will stand a chance to watch the trailer from anybody in the world does.

Sharing this important announcement, Hrithik Roshan, one of the lead actors of Vikram Vedha, shared a video. He said, “Thank you everyone for making the teaser rock the way it did. I am down with a bit of a viral, so my mind is a bit scattered. Before the trailer launch on the 8th, team Vikram Vedha has planned a special preview for some of our well-wishers. So if you wish to be a part of it, please send us your pictures in the Vikram Vedha pose and you can win a chance to attend the preview.”

It is a first-of-its-kind fan event, where well-wishers of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan from across 7 Indian cities will be shown the trailer preview a day before its worldwide digital showcase.

A spokesperson for the film shared, “The trailer of Vikram Vedha is set to launch on September 8th 2022. However, we have planned a special preview for fans to witness the trailer on the big screens on Wednesday, September 7th, a day prior to the digital launch.”

He added, “We wanted to hold these previews for fans who have waited patiently for the release of Vikram Vedha, while showering utmost love for the first look, teaser and posters of the film. It was an unanimous decision by the team to showcase the trailer of Vikram Vedha to fans, before the world. We will be making arrangements across cities like Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata and Mumbai.”

Ever since the first look of Hrithik Roshan dropped in January 2022, fans of the actor cannot keep calm to witness their superstar in the larger than life role of Vedha. The first look, followed by the teaser has left Hrithik fans across the country in awe.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks & Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar & S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on 30th September 2022.

