Hrithik Roshan is all set to bring India its first aerial action entertainer with Fighter that also marks his first onscreen collaboration with Deepika Padukone. Known to get under the skin of his characters and delve deep into the intricacies of his role, the superstar has been neck deep in prep and shoots and has been completely enjoying the process. The film has been shot across Kashmir, Assam and Hyderabad.

The film is on its way to completion as it readies for its big release next year. The star announced the shooting schedule wrap of the film on Monday with a video of him on a plane with the entire crew and director Siddharth Anand. The video got a lot of love from his fans and family. Cousin Pashmina Roshan commented, “Yay!!!!" with a fire emoji, while Hrithik’s mother Pinkie Roshan said, “Heart racing." Take a look:

Earlier, the Sidhharth Anand directorial was shot at the Tezpur Air base in Assam, Pahalgam in Kashmir and now concluded the third schedule at the Dundigal Air Force Academy in Hyderabad.

While it’s no surprise that Hrithik Roshan pulls off high octane action like a pro, his recent cryptic social media post hints at something next-level. Taking to his social media Hrithik Roshan said, “Fighter. Airborne. The re learning and the unlearning. The actor , the human. The process. Exhilarating.”

‘Fighter’ is looking like one of the most exciting project this year, giving audiences exactly what they want including Hrithik Roshan’s signature slo-mo walk that he made iconic in films like Dhoom 2, Agneepath, Bang Bang, WAR and the recent Vikram Vedha.

That, combined with the dynamic pairing of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, along with a novelty genre with some cutting-edge action in the sky, makes the superstar’s next an exciting entertainer that has much to offer.

