Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Hrithik Roshan Approached to Play RN Kao In Karan Johar's Spy Thriller?

Based on Nikhil Gokhale’s book R.N.Kao: Gentleman Spymaster, the film will trace the life and journey of the former R&AW chief. .

News18.com

Updated:January 14, 2020, 11:27 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Hrithik Roshan Approached to Play RN Kao In Karan Johar's Spy Thriller?
Based on Nikhil Gokhale’s book R.N.Kao: Gentleman Spymaster, the film will trace the life and journey of the former R&AW chief. .

Recently, Karan Johar’s Dharma production had announced their next venture, a film on Rameshwar Nath Kao, first Chief of India’s external intelligence agency and founder of R&AW. As per new reports, Hrithik Roshan has been approached to play the titular role.

According to a report, a source said, “Hrithik Roshan has been approached by Dharma Productions for the film that they announced last week. The actor has shown interest in the film, but is yet to sign the project.”

While any official announcement is yet to be made, Hrithik surely stands a good choice for the role. With two superhit movies in 2019 (Super 30 and War), Hrithik has become one of the most bankable actors and has been receiving several interesting project offers. Hrithik will next be seen in the fourth part of his Krrish franchise, which is expected to release on Christmas 2020.

The movie will be adapted from Nikhil Gokhale’s book ‘R.N.Kao: Gentleman Spymaster’ and will trace the life and journey of his international undercover work.

Currently, Karan is in the final stages of his recce for his upcoming multi-starrer period drama Takht. Slated for a 2021 release, the movie stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Dipannita Sharma and Sharad Kelkar.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram