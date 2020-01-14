Hrithik Roshan Approached to Play RN Kao In Karan Johar's Spy Thriller?
Based on Nikhil Gokhale’s book R.N.Kao: Gentleman Spymaster, the film will trace the life and journey of the former R&AW chief. .
Based on Nikhil Gokhale’s book R.N.Kao: Gentleman Spymaster, the film will trace the life and journey of the former R&AW chief. .
Recently, Karan Johar’s Dharma production had announced their next venture, a film on Rameshwar Nath Kao, first Chief of India’s external intelligence agency and founder of R&AW. As per new reports, Hrithik Roshan has been approached to play the titular role.
According to a report, a source said, “Hrithik Roshan has been approached by Dharma Productions for the film that they announced last week. The actor has shown interest in the film, but is yet to sign the project.”
While any official announcement is yet to be made, Hrithik surely stands a good choice for the role. With two superhit movies in 2019 (Super 30 and War), Hrithik has become one of the most bankable actors and has been receiving several interesting project offers. Hrithik will next be seen in the fourth part of his Krrish franchise, which is expected to release on Christmas 2020.
The movie will be adapted from Nikhil Gokhale’s book ‘R.N.Kao: Gentleman Spymaster’ and will trace the life and journey of his international undercover work.
Bringing to you an adaptation of Nitin Gokhale’s book - “R.N.Kao: Gentleman Spymaster” to the silver screen. More information coming soon!@karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 #AmritpalBindra @anandntiwari #StillAndStillMediaCollective pic.twitter.com/iXd95I5W7y
— Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) January 9, 2020
Currently, Karan is in the final stages of his recce for his upcoming multi-starrer period drama Takht. Slated for a 2021 release, the movie stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Dipannita Sharma and Sharad Kelkar.
