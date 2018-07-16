Hrithik Roshan Bonds With Sons Hrehaan and Hridaan As They Enjoy An Adventurous Vacation in Switzerland, See Pics

With summer in full swing, you'd obviously want to turn to your favourite star who can give you some serious vacation goals. The latest celebrity to be seen sharing vacation photographs is Hrithik Roshan. The actor, who has been busy shooting Super 30, is in Switzerland with sons Hrihaan and Hridaan. Despite his hectic work schedule, the actor is often spotted on movie and dinner dates with his kids - all to prove he can easily strike a balance between his career and personal life.The actor recently took on his Instagram to share videos and pictures of his trip.From pictures of the trio together to videos of the boys at the old library, Hrithik's Instagram has it all.Hrithik's recent post - wherein Hridhaan can be seen creating a wave with his hands just like his father did in the song, Khwaabon Ki Parindey in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara - had clearly impressed his fans.The actor had earlier posted videos in which he was seen rock climbing with kids in Gstaad.He captioned the video as " Beautiful days #gstaad #glacier3000 #impossibleisnothing #nevergrowup #bff #fearless#adventurers #exploreeverything"On the work front Hrithik will soon be seen in Super 30, which is a movie based on the life a mathematician Anand Kumar.