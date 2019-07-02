Hrithik Roshan Breaks Out Into a Dance Frenzy to 'Jab Lagawelu Tu Lipistick' on Super 30 Sets

Hrithik Roshan is probably the best dancer in Bollywood today, having impressed fans with his smooth moves time and again in films ever since his debut in Kaho Naa.. Pyaar Hai. The actor is known for being prolific in well-choreographed western dance forms, and can even pull off Michael Jackson's style easily. But the star showed off his uninhibited, desi style of dancing recently as he broke out into a jig on the sets of his upcoming film Super 30.

In a video shared by the actor on Facebook, one can see him dancing with his Super 30 co-stars, who are mostly a young batch of artistes playing his students in the movie. The film is based on the life of maths genius Anand Kumar, who is the founder of the Super 30 programme that teaches underprivileged children to prepare for IIT entrance exams.

"A very different side of Super 30 class. I really enjoyed my young co actors who are from diverse backgrounds and most of them are facing the camera for the first time," Hrithik captioned the video.

The song they chose to dance on is the Bhojpuri smash hit Jab Lagawelu Tu Lipistick, popular for its peppy beats and catchy rhythm. Rarely do we see Hrithik going all-out on a desi song, and this video is surely a treat for his fans.

A few days back, Super 30's new song Basanti No Dance was released, showing Hrithik motivating students to put up an act in English, in order to overcome their fear of the language. The song is unlike any Hrithik Roshan number, where, rather than showing off his own dance moves, the actor lets the students take centrestage.

