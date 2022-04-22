Hrithik Roshan Calls Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad 'Finest Actor' After Watching Rocket Boys

Hrithik Roshan recently finished watching Rocket Boys which was released earlier in February this year. Interestingly, the show that also stars Hrithik’s rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad among others has left the actor completely impressed. After watching the web series the Figher actor took to social media and penned an appreciation post.

Hrithik Roshan called Saba Azad one of the finest actors and wrote, “You are one of the finest actors I have ever seen. You inspire me (sic).”

In another Instagram story, Hrithik shared the poster of Rocket Boys and wrote, “Repeat watch! So much to learn from this one. What amazing work by the entire team. Makes one proud to know it’s made in India by one of us (sic).”

The reports of Hrithik and Saba dating each other have been making headlines for quite some time now. It all started after they were spotted holding hands after a dinner date earlier this month. Later, Saba Azad was also seen spending time with his family. Recently, Hrithik and Saba were also snapped outside airport walking hand in hand.

Amid all this, a report in BollywoodLife.com recently claimed that Hrithik Roshan is ‘very serious’ about Saba and marriage is definitely on his mind. The report cited a source who claimed that the two actors are happy together and desire a relationship like that of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar.

“Hrithik is very serious for Saba, and he wants to take his relationship ahead. He is planning to get married. However, nothing has been decided yet. The two are extremely happy in this space and are spending a lot of quality time together to know each other even more. Hrithik who recently attended buddy Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding was extremely happy and even desired to have one relationship like this. And looks like Saba is the one for him,” the source cited by BollywoodLife.com claimed.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Vikram Vedha along with Saif Ali Khan. Apart from this, the actor also has Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone in his pipeline.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.