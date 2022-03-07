Hrithik Roshan Calls Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad ‘Timeless’ As Actress Shares Audrey Hepburn Inspired Pics

Hrithik Roshan and his rumored girlfriend are one of the most talked-about celebs of the tinsel town, ever since the duo was spotted while leaving a restaurant after their dinner in February. Hrithik and Saba often make headlines for commenting on each other’s social media posts.

On Monday, the Mujhse Fraaandhship Karoge actress took to Instagram to share a couple of beautiful pictures from her latest photoshoot for Femina India. In the photos, the actress was seen dressed up as the late Hollywood actress and fashion icon Audrey Hepburn. Along with the photos, Saba wrote, “You may call me Miss Hepburn Azad!! Yes I was born in the wrong decade, indeed I will time travel when they figure it out!!"

As soon as the post hit the photo-and-video-sharing-platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower praises on their favourite actress. But what caught our attention, is Hrithik’s comment as he called her ‘timeless’ and added a raised hands emoji.

By taking a look at the pictures, one can say that the actress is somewhat resembling the late Hollywood actress. Audrey Hebrun was a classic fashion icon whose style statement is still followed by millions of women worldwide. Her most famous films include Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Roman Holiday, and My Fair Lady.

Talking about Hrithik and Saba, the duo is often seen spending time together. Apparently, Saba is getting close to the War actor’s family and the speculations are rife that Hrithik’s relationship with Saba has been approved by his family and even his ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

On the work front, Hrithik has a number of projects in the pipeline and he will soon be seen in the neo-noir action thriller Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan. The movie which is a remake of the highly acclaimed Tamil film of the same name, has been slated for a theatrical release on September 30,. Hrithik also will be sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone for the first time in the aerial thriller Fighter scheduled to release on Republic Day 2023.

On the other hand, Saba Azad was recently seen in the science-based web series Rocket Boys, based on the life of the great Indian scientists Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, whose roles have been played by Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh. Saba essays Homi Bhabha’s love interest Parwana Irani in the show.

