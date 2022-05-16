Hrithik Roshan Cannot Stop Laughing As His Mother Drops Hilarious Video From Their Interview With Simi Garewal

Bollywood actor Hrithik Rohan’s mother Pinkie Roshan took a trip down the memory lane on Sunday and shared some behind-the-scenes moments from her old interview with Simi Garewal. For one of the episodes of Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Pinkie had made her appearance along with Hrithik and her husband Rakesh Roshan. The hilarious video clip shared by Pinkie, shares a glimpse of how the four of them were making sure to look utmostly presentable for the interview.

The 36-second clip started with Simi asking, “My lipstick again on my teeth?" While Simi checked herself in a mirror, Rakesh too wanted to make sure he looked fine. The filmmaker and veteran actor asked for a mirror from a person named James. After checking himself in the mirror, the director joked about his bald head and said, “Arre wig pehena bhul gaya (Oh! I forgot to wear my wig).” This certainly made the three of them laugh.

Since Simi pointed out how her teeth might have some lipstick stains, Hrithik also joked and asked for a mirror. The actor wanted to check if he had anything on his teeth. At this point, Pinkie looked at Hrithik, a little surprised, but Hrithik clarified, “I ate some chicken sandwich..” Pinkie then looked at Rakesh and asked if she had anything on her teeth. Rakesh appealed to Pinkie’s doubts and said, “No, you got lipstick on your teeth." Pinkie replied, “Oh dear." To ensure his wife took a good look at herself, Rakesh called for James. This made both Hrithik and Pinkie laugh.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Pinkie added to the caption, “Lovely moments thank you friend Simi Garewal.” Reacting to the hilarious video, Hrithik also shared a comment that read, “Hahaha.” Sara Afreen Khan also commented on the post and wrote, “So cute.”

Hrithik had made his appearance on the popular talk show hosted by the veteran actress back in 2000 soon after his debut movie in the Hindi film industry, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in Vikram Vedha along with Saif Ali Khan. In the movie, Hrithik Roshan will be playing the role of Vedha, whereas Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Vikram. The film is based on the concept of Vikram aur Betaal and revolves around a police officer who sets out to a track to kill a tough gangster. Apart from this, Hrithik also has Fighter along with Deepika Padukone in his pipeline.

