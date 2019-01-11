GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Post Rakesh Roshan's Cancer Surgery, Hrithik Roshan Celebrates Birthday with Family and Sussanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan celebrated his birthday with his family and ex wife Sussanne Khan. His father Rakesh Roshan who underwent a cancer surgery also joined the celebrations.

News18.com

Updated:January 11, 2019, 11:40 AM IST
Image courtesy: Hrithik Roshan/ Twitter
Hrithik Roshan turned a year older on December 10. The actor celebrated his birthday with his family and his father Rakesh Roshan who underwent a cancer surgery also joined the celebrations.

Hrithik took to social media to share a perfect family frame. "And he’s up and about. Power of love! Thank you all for being with him and helping him power through. Today was a great day," he captioned the picture.




Later in the day Hrithik was spotted partying with ex wife Sussanne Khan, Sonali Bendre, Goldie Behl, singer Kanika Kapoor and Zayed Khan among others in Mumbai.

(Image: Viral Bhayani)

Sussanne also shared a heart warming post on Instagram to wish the actor on his 45th birthday. She wrote, "Happiest happy birthday to my BFF from and through this world...and onto other realms..💫🌎 the force will always be with you #shineonunlimited #thisman #bestBBF #10january2019 #bestdadintheworld #soulmate" (sic)



On Tuesday the actor revealed that his father Rakesh Roshan is battling cancer and the actor-filmmaker has been diagnosed with early stage of squamous cell carcinoma of the throat. Rakesh Roshan underwent a surgery.



On Wednesday morning, the Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai director informed, "I am feeling all right, thank you. Surgery is done and all is okay. God is great. I am going to be back home on Friday or Saturday."
On the work front, Hrithik is working on his upcoming film Super 30. The film is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and his educational program of the same name as the film.

