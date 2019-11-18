Hrithik Roshan Celebrates Super 30 Success with Anand Kumar by Hosting Special Dinner for Him

Hrithik Roshan hosted mathematician Anand Kumar, the man he portrayed in the critically-acclaimed film "Super 30", for a special dinner to celebrate the movie's success.

The film, directed by Vikas Bahl, featured Hrithik as Anand, the Patna-based scholar who trains 30 deserving, economically-backward students for IIT-JEE entrance exams every year with commendable success rate.

The get-together on Thursday was also attended by the director and Anand's brother Pranav Kumar.

"It was a delightful evening. My mother has watched 'Super 30' nine times in the theatres but never got the chance to meet Anand sir and his brother Pranav personally.

"Yesterday, we all sat and reminisced about the tough journey of super 30 with smiles and laughter. Incidents and interactions that were devastating while shooting today seemed to make us laugh in victory," Hrithik said in a statement.

An evening filled with anecdotes, laughs and smiles as we reminisced and celebrated our #Super30 journey. Thank you Anand Sir and Pranav Sir for making us a part of your lives and story. pic.twitter.com/fmW6a5NJhI — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) November 16, 2019

During dinner at @iHrithik I got emotional when @RakeshRoshan_N Sahab kept serving me one delicacy after another with a lot of love. I instantly recalled my late father. He used to often say if a father makes his son the best friend, there can be no limit for son’s growth. pic.twitter.com/HmZBGMvaLw — Anand Kumar (@teacheranand) November 15, 2019

According to the makers, "Super 30" has so far minted Rs 317 crore at the box office.

Anand said he feels indebted to Hrithik for presenting his story to the public through the film.

"I am very grateful for Hrithik Roshan and the whole team of 'Super 30' for bringing this story to the public. He is as amazing as a person as he is an actor and I wouldn't have anyone else to play the role.

"After that, seeing him in 'WAR' was mesmerizing. The way he switched roles was shocking to say the least. I wish him all the success that comes his way," he said.

