Hrithik Roshan Chooses 'Calm Over Chaos' in This Hot Look From Vikram Vedha, Fans Hail 'Greek God'

Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan dropped a new look from his upcoming film Vikram Vedha and fans can’t keep calm! The ‘Greek God’ as he is popularly called by his fans, shared his new look as Vedha from the film on his official Instagram handle. In the photo, he is seen wearing a white shirt and glasses and posing in front of a mirror. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Calm over chaos #channelingvedha.”

Needless to say, the photo took the internet by storm. Fans took to the comment section to droll over the actor’s looks. One of them wrote, “THE GREEK GOD ” while another added, “Best among bests❤️”

Take a look at the post:

Hrithik’s friends and industry colleagues, too, were all praises for the actor. Zoya Akhtar, Preity Zinta, and Rohit Saraf were among the many who were found commenting.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan have been roped in for the remake of the Tamil action thriller Vikram Vedha. The original film starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Filmmaker duo Pushkar and Gayatri who directed the original will make their directorial debut in Bollywood with the Hindi remake. The Hindi remake is directed by the original director duo.

Vikram Vedha was touted to be based on tales from the folklore Baital Pachisi. The film traced the story of a cop named Vikram, played by Madhavan, and a gangster named Vedha, played by Sethupathi. Apart from Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan also has Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone in his pipeline.

Meanwhile, the actor is also in the headlines for his rumoured relationship with singer-actress Saba Azad. The duo have been spotted many times together. Recently, they were in Goa with Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her rumoured beau Arslan Goni. Hrithik Roshan also appreciates the actress for her films. She was recently seen in Rocket Boys.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.