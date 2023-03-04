Ever since Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made their relationship official, the two never shy away from expressing love towards one another on social media. On Saturday, the Rocket Boys actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a picture in which she was seen busy with her cell phone. However, what caught everyone’s attention was the caption of Azad’s post.

Saba revealed that the picture was clicked by none other than, the love of her life, Hrithik Roshan. “Casual late afternoon scroll 🙃 📷 @hrithikroshan," her caption read.

Interestingly, this comes a day after reports of Hrithik and Saba getting married this year made headlines. It all started after a viral tweet by a verified Twitter handle by the name of @BollywoodKiNews claimed that the two actors are reportedly planning to take their relationship to the next level. “Breaking News:- Hrithik and Saba Azad are going to get married in November 2023!" the viral Tweet claimed.

Later, Hrithik’s father, Rakesh Roshan clarified that he is not aware of anything regarding his son’s marriage as of now. “I’ve not heard anything about this so far,” he told Spotboye.

A source close to the family also told the entertainment portal, “Baba, why doesn’t the media give them (Hrithik and Saba) space to let their relationship grow? Dosti hui nahin ki shaadi ki baat shuroo. They are getting to know each other. Let them be. Hrithik is not an adolescent in love. There are responsibilities. There are children involved. It is very irresponsible to push them into a corner.”

Hrithik and Saba have been dating for quite some time now. They made their relationship official last year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Akshay Oberoi. Helmed by Sidharth Anand, the film is slated to release next year. The film promises to be a one-of-a-kind aerial action entertainer. Hrithik was last seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan.

