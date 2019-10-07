Hrithik Roshan Confirms Krrish 4 to Begin Soon After Father Rakesh Roshan's Recovery
Krrish 4 was put on hold after Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with skin cancer.
Image: Official poster of Krrish
Hrithik Roshan, who is currently basking in the success of his recently released War, has confirmed that the production on Krrish 4 will begin soon after his father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan gets recovered.
Krrish 4 was put on hold after Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with skin cancer. The veteran director has stayed away from work since his surgery. Now, Hrithik has revealed that the director is feeling much better and plans to return to work soon.
Speaking to PTI, Hrithik said, "Right after WAR, I am going to sit with my father, get everyone together and restart work on Krrish 4. We had put it a little on the side because dad was recovering. Now that he is better, we will kick-start it once more."
The fourth installment was announced in 2017 and is set to release around Christmas in 2020. That's not all. The father-son duo had also confirmed earlier that they planned to make Krrish 5 as well.
Meanwhile, Hrithik has been enjoying the success of War along with his co-star Tiger Shroff. The film has become the highest opening weekend film of the year.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hardik Pandya Wore a Really Expensive Watch to Surgery and Time Stood Still on Twitter
- Dussehra 2019: How to Download WhatsApp Stickers this Festive Season
- In Pics: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Rani Mukerji, Kajol Celebrate Durga Ashtami
- Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Starts October 12 And The Bank Account Will Get Hurt Again
- Sania Mirza Confirms Her Sister Anam is Marrying Mohammad Azharuddin's Son