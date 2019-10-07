Take the pledge to vote

Hrithik Roshan Confirms Krrish 4 to Begin Soon After Father Rakesh Roshan's Recovery

Krrish 4 was put on hold after Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with skin cancer.

October 7, 2019
Hrithik Roshan Confirms Krrish 4 to Begin Soon After Father Rakesh Roshan's Recovery
Hrithik Roshan, who is currently basking in the success of his recently released War, has confirmed that the production on Krrish 4 will begin soon after his father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan gets recovered.

Krrish 4 was put on hold after Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with skin cancer. The veteran director has stayed away from work since his surgery. Now, Hrithik has revealed that the director is feeling much better and plans to return to work soon.

Speaking to PTI, Hrithik said, "Right after WAR, I am going to sit with my father, get everyone together and restart work on Krrish 4. We had put it a little on the side because dad was recovering. Now that he is better, we will kick-start it once more."

The fourth installment was announced in 2017 and is set to release around Christmas in 2020. That's not all. The father-son duo had also confirmed earlier that they planned to make Krrish 5 as well.

Meanwhile, Hrithik has been enjoying the success of War along with his co-star Tiger Shroff. The film has become the highest opening weekend film of the year.

