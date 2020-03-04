Hrithik Roshan Credits Ranveer Singh for His Towel Style Statement, Latter Calls Him 'Sax God'

Ranveer Singh is known for his eccentric fashion appearances and is also considered a trend setter. While his quirky looks are often imitated by fans, it seems actor Hrithik Roshan is the latest B-Towner to take some fashion inspiration from the Gully Boy star.

Hrithik recently posted a few pictures on his Instagram account where he is seen sporting a red T-shirt which he decided to team with a white towel. Hrithik rocked the 'towel look' and is seen walking barefoot on a grass field.

He completed his unique and cool avatar with a cap, sunglasses and a black cross-bag. "Pic courtesy: @im_sentinel Fashion inspiration courtesy: I guess Ranveer Singh (sic)," he captioned the pic, inspiring laughs and funny comments.

Ranveer Singh himself responded to the War actor's post, commenting, "Sax God."

Hrithik's Super 30 co-star Mrunal Thakur noticed his bandaged foot and expressed concern, asking, "What happened to your foot?" The actor is yet to reply to her. He is currently on a beach holiday and has been posting a bunch of photos from the getaway.

According to reports, Hrithik will reportedly be working on a biopic on former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly soon. The actor hasn't confirmed about the project yet.

