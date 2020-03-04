English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Hrithik Roshan Credits Ranveer Singh for His Towel Style Statement, Latter Calls Him 'Sax God'

Ranveer Singh (L), Hrithik Roshan (R)

Ranveer Singh (L), Hrithik Roshan (R)

Hrithik recently posted a few pictures where he is seen sporting a red T-shirt with a white towel. He credited Ranveer Singh for the eccentric style inspiration.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 4, 2020, 8:49 AM IST
Share this:

Ranveer Singh is known for his eccentric fashion appearances and is also considered a trend setter. While his quirky looks are often imitated by fans, it seems actor Hrithik Roshan is the latest B-Towner to take some fashion inspiration from the Gully Boy star.

Hrithik recently posted a few pictures on his Instagram account where he is seen sporting a red T-shirt which he decided to team with a white towel. Hrithik rocked the 'towel look' and is seen walking barefoot on a grass field.

He completed his unique and cool avatar with a cap, sunglasses and a black cross-bag. "Pic courtesy: @im_sentinel Fashion inspiration courtesy: I guess Ranveer Singh (sic)," he captioned the pic, inspiring laughs and funny comments.

Ranveer Singh himself responded to the War actor's post, commenting, "Sax God."

Hrithik's Super 30 co-star Mrunal Thakur noticed his bandaged foot and expressed concern, asking, "What happened to your foot?" The actor is yet to reply to her. He is currently on a beach holiday and has been posting a bunch of photos from the getaway.

According to reports, Hrithik will reportedly be working on a biopic on former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly soon. The actor hasn't confirmed about the project yet.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story