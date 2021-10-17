Hrithik Roshan Dances to Hit 80s Songs Janu Meri Jaan, Jimmy Ajaa; Deepika Padukone Calls Him 'Clown'

Hrithik Roshan’s dancing skills are hard to match and the Bollywood actor never shies away from donning his dancing shoes, be it on any occasion. Recently, he found himself grooving to popular 80s tracks in his gym. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a couple of videos where he can be seen dancing to songs like Janu Meri Jaan, Jimmy Ajaa and Pardesia. He can be seen moving around in his own tune. When someone called it ‘garba’ the actor replied, “Navratri hai re (It is the festival of Navratri)."

He captioned the post as, “When bollywood hero suddenly hears 80’s music in gym."

His friends and industry colleagues took to the comment section to drop emojis. Deepika Padukone called him clown, while her actor-husband Ranveer Singh couldn’t stop laughing.

Hrithik Roshan started shooting for his upcoming film Vikram Vedha on the auspicious occasion of Dusshera. The actor had taken to his social media handles to share a couple of clips featuring a sunrise.

The actor recently came out in support of Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son who has been arrested in an alleged drug-related case. He had posted a picture of Aryan on his Instagram handle and penned an open letter advising him to ‘keep calm’ and ‘own everything you experience.’

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in Sidharth Anand’s Fighter with Deepika Padukone. It is his second collaboration with the director after the massive hit War, where he was seen with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. He also has Rakesh Roshan’s Krishh 4 in his kitty.

