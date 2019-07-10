Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone to Pair Up For Farah Khan's Satte Pe Satta Remake: Report

If reports are to be believed, a new exciting Bollywood pairing is in the making. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are reportedly coming together for the first time to play a romantic lead in Farah Khan's upcoming film, which will be a remake of the Hema Malini-Amitabh Bachchan starrer Satte Pe Satta. Hrithik will be stepping into Big B's shoes, while Deepika has apparently said yes to recreating Hema Malini's role in the 1982 cult classic.

It was reported earlier this year that Rohit Shetty and Farah Khan were teaming up for a big Bollywood entertainer. While the Sooryavanshi director will be producing this project, Farah will be at the helm of things. This will be her return to the director's chair after 2014's Happy New Year.

It is being said that the film Farah will direct is an official remake of Satte Pe Satta, that was helmed by Raj N Sippy. Pinkvilla has reported the main leads of the film have been locked now. "Both Farah and Rohit wanted Deepika Padukone in the movie because not only do they love her but she fits the role to the T. When DP debuted, everyone felt she had an uncanny resemblance to Hema ji in terms of her beauty as well. When Farah narrated the story to DP, she loved it and instantly gave her nod," a source said.

While Deepika will team up with Farah for the third time and Rohit for the second time, it will be the first time that she will be paired alongside Hrithik in a film. This will be the actress' next big project after '83 where she will romance her husband Ranveer Singh.

Deepika, who hasn't had a release since 2018's Padmaavat, will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. Hrithik is currently busy promoting Super 30, that is releasing on July 12.

