Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Fighter's Poster Unveiled, Film to Release on January 25 2024

Celebrating India’s 75th Republic Day, the action-packed large-screen spectacle, Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone is all set to release on January 25, 2024. The film will see the actors play Indian Air Force pilots. On Friday, the makers unveiled the official poster of the film and announced the release date. The film also stars Anil Kapoor in a major role. The film, paying a tribute to India’s armed forces, is perfectly timed to open during the Republic Day weekend.

A first on many accounts, Fighter will be India’s first aerial action film. It’s also the first time Hrithik shares screen space with Deepika. With Producer and Viacom18 Studio’s COO Ajit Andhare’s vision of bringing an international-scale action film to Indian cinema, the film intends to appeal to a global audience with its story deeply rooted in India. Shot across the world, it promises state-of-the-art techniques and technology in the making of the film.

Brace yourselves for a first-of-its-kind visual treat on 25th January 2024.

25th January 2024- see you at the theatres! #Fighter pic.twitter.com/ywdLeTmwnI — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 28, 2022

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Meanwhile, it was being reported recently that the makers of Fighter have roped in the VFX company that had worked in Brahmastra. The company, Double Negative (DNEG), received a lot of appreciation for their work in the Ayan Mukerji directorial. A source close to the project told Pinkvilla that Fighter is an aerial action film, and the visual spectacle of those aerial action sequences will be a kind of experience for Indian audiences. “The team is clear to mount the film on a certain scale and hence, they have decided to rope in the best VFX company of India, who has also been rewarded multiple times at the Oscars,” the source said.

After the great success of Bang Bang and War, Hrithik Roshan is reunited with Siddharth Anand for Fighter, which is being touted as India’s first-ever aerial action thriller. The film is scheduled to go on floors on November 15.

Read all the Latest Movies News here