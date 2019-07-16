Hrithik Roshan Doesn't Want to Talk About Kangana Ranaut, Says It's to Avoid 'Social Exhibition'

Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut's feud refuses to die down. The two actors had a very public fight in 2016, when Kangana spoke about her 'silly exes' in an interview. Hrithik had tweeted in response, which sparked off a series of ugly exchanges between them in media. Later, Kangana accused Hrithik of dating her behind his ex-wife Sussanne's back, but the actor vehemently denied the allegations, saying he never associated with her outside the professional sphere. Their feud also took a legal turn with the exchange of notices between them.

While Hrithik chose not to talk speak about the matter in public, Kangana never minced any words to talk about the fight. Recently, in an interview with India Today, when Hrithik was asked about his silence over the matter, he said that he has a lot to say about the matter but he doesn't want to make it a public exhibition.

"Well, I have already spoken about it and I think there's a lot more I can talk about but I would not like to not because I don't have something to say, I have a lot to say but I don't think I would like to say in a way where it becomes a 'social exhibition'," Hrithik told India Today.

He added that he doesn't want to add it with the promotions of his film and will speak about it when there's an evolved mindset. He said, "This platform right now is not the correct platform to talk about this. I don't feel correct, it's not a frivolous matter, it's not something I want to mix up with the promotions of my film."

"It is something that matters to me at a level that anybody has even understood which is why I will choose to speak about this when there's better collective consciousness a bit more evolved mindset," added Hrithik.

Meanwhile, Hrithik's Super 30, directed by Vikas Bahl, has released on July 13. The movie also features Pankaj Tripathi, Mrunal Thakur, Aditya Srivastava and Nandish Sandhu in important roles. Based on the life of Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar, the film is performing well at the box office, and has collected more than Rs 50 crore so far.

