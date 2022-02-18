Hrithik Roshan Donates His 'Rare Type' Blood; Dad Rakesh Roshan Says 'Proud of You'

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent the internet into a tizzy as he shared a photo of him donating blood. The ‘Vikram Vedha’ star actor informed on his social media that his blood group is of a rare type, and hospitals often fall short of it which is why he decided to donate.

“I was told that my blood group B-negative is a rare type. Hospitals often fall short of it. Pledging to be an insignificant part of the very significant blood banks. Thank you @kokilabenhospital for allowing me to contribute,” he captioned the post. Thanking the doctors at the hospital for ‘the impeccable care and professionalism, Hrithik also shared a postscript about how donating blood is good for the health.

Rakesh Roshan was all praises for his son Hrithik and commented, “Proud of you,” along with the applause emoji. Hrithik’s friends from the industry Aalim Hakim and Rohini Iyer also sent out love to him.

Of late, Hrithik Roshan has been making headlines for her rumoured affair with young actress Saba Azad, who was seen in the 2011 romantic comedy ‘Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge’. The Bollywood star was recently clicked spending some quality time with Saba. The rumoured couple was papped stepping out of an eatery as they were heading to Hrithik’s car.

According to a recent report in Mid-Day, Hrithik has reportedly been keeping his relationship with Saba under wraps for months. In fact, those who already knew about their romance were reportedly quite surprised by the actor’s decision to get clicked in public with her.

Hrithik was previously married to Sussanne Khan. They have two kids together. Sussanne is reportedly dating Arslan Goni.

