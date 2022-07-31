Hrithik Roshan Doubles Up As Girfriend Saba Azad's Biggest Cheerleader And We Love It

Hrithik Roshan is not shying away from letting the world know what a supportive boyfriend he is. The actor is dating Saba Azad. While they’ve not opened up about their relationship, they’ve confirmed their relationship status by stepping out hand-in-hand on several occasions. Over the weekend, Hrithik reminded everyone he is head over heels for Saba.

The actor took to his Instagram Stories and gave Saba a shoutout for her upcoming gig in Hyderabad. The actress-singer was performing in Hyderabad with her Madboy Mink partner Imaad Shah, son of Naseeruddin Shah, over the weekend and urged fans to join her. Hrithik reposted the announcement and wished them luck.

“Kill it guys! Are u ready Hyderabad!” Hrithik captioned the post.

Saba and Hrithik are said to be dating for quite some time now. Rumours of the two being together started doing the rounds after thy were spotted walking hand-in-hand after a visit to a restaurant. They have almost made their relationship official by appearing together at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday celebration.

The couple had recently travelled to Paris for a romantic vacation. The couple shared pictures and videos from their trip on Instagram. The couple also travelled to Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in London to attend a jazz show. Before their trip, Hrithik and Saba holidayed with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her rumoured beau Arslan Goni.

The ex-couple has always maintained that they separated amicably via mutual decision. Hrithik and Sussanne share two kids, Hrehaan who was born in 2006, and Hridhaan who they welcomed in 2008. After the mutual separation, the ex-couple seems to have moved on in their lives.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan recently wrapped up the shoot of Vikram Vedha, where he will be playing Vedha’s character. Saba Azad, meanwhile, is busy with the shoot of Minimum.

