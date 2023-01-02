Hrithik Roshan Drops A Thirst Trap As He Flaunts Washboard Abs In First Post of 2023; See Hot Pics

It's the first Monday of the new year and Hrithik Roshan is here to beat the blues. He served his fandom some major fitness goals with his very first post of 2023. He uploaded a few photos from his gym and flaunted his chiselled physique. Many celebrities reacted to the post, however, it was Varun Dhawan’s comment that caught our attention.

Today, Hrithik Roshan sent his Instagram fans into a frenzy. He clicked a mirror selfie at his gym and lifted his black t-shirt to flaunt his abs. He wore a matching jacket, cap and workout pants and sported a clean shaved look. The caption for his post read, “Alright. Let’s go 2023.”

As soon as the photo was uploaded, it caught the attention of actor Varun Dhawan who instantly reacted to the post with “Okay then”. Kunal Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh dropped fire emojis. Karan Wahi reacted with heart-eye emojis and wrote, “Oki Then”, while Karan Tacker wrote, “Okay, and that’s how it’s done”! Soon fans also praised the actor’s fitness. One wrote, “Aging backwards”, while another commented, “His abs have abs”.

Check out the photos here-

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Pushkar-Gayathri’s Vikram Vedha. It is a remake of the 2017 Tamil movie of the same name. He starred along with Saif Ali Khan, and the movie received mixed reviews. While the original was a huge hit, the remake underperformed at the box office. He opened up about the failure of the movie and said, “I will think twice before doing a role which does not cater to the fans, but of course, when I hear a story, the actor in me takes precedence, and I always say yes if I can’t say no”.

Currently, Hrithik is gearing up to stun his fans with India’s first aerial action movie, Fighter. The Siddharth Anand movie will also star Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The movie is slated for its January 2024 release.

Read all the Latest Movies News here