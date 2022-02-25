Hrithik Roshan Drops First Post About Rumoured Girlfriend Saba Azad. Here's What He Shared

Hrithik Roshan shows he is a supporting boyfriend! The actor has been rumoured to be dating Saba Azad for a few weeks now. While he hasn’t addressed the speculations, Hrithik on Friday fuelled rumours of his relationship with Saba by sharing a post about her upcoming concert with her ex-boyfriend and music partner Imaad Shah. The actor took to his Instagram Stories and shared a picture of Saba and Imaad’s upcoming concert in Pune and gave them a huge shoutout.

In the original post, Saba had shared the details of her concert and invited fans to attend it. Sharing a screenshot of the post, Hrithik tagged Saba and wrote, “Kill it you guys!" Saba reposted the picture and thanked Hrithik for his support.

Hrithik’s shoutout comes shortly after his ex-wife Sussanne Khan praised Saba and Imaad. Sussanne shared a video of Saba’s concert and wrote, “What an amazing eve..! You are super coool and supremely talented," she said, tagging Saba and Madboy / Mink’s Instagram handle. Saba reposted the video and wrote, “Thanks my suzie, so so happy you were there last night."

The Dhoom actor sparked dating rumours with Saba last month after they were spotted making their way out of a date night. A source then told Mid-Day that Hrithik had been keeping his relationship with Saba under wraps for months. In fact, those who knew about their romance were said to be surprised by his decision to be clicked with her in public. “Their friendship has blossomed into something really special. Last month, the two-winged their way to Goa for some quiet moments," the source said.

Earlier this week, reports claimed that Hrithik and Saba are planning to tie the knot soon. As per a report in BollywoodLife.com, Hrithik is ‘very serious’ about Saba and marriage is definitely on his mind. The report cites a source who claims that the two actors are happy together and desire a relationship like that of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar.

