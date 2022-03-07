Hrithik Roshan Drops Flirty Comment on Rumoured GF Saba Azad's Video; Actress Has Sweetest Reply

Hrithik Roshan can’t stop gushing over his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad. On Sunday, Saba took to her Instagram account and posted a video in which she can be seen humming a Bengali song from Satyajit Ray’s classic film ‘Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne’.

Sharing the video, Saba mentioned that as a child, she learned every song on the album, even though she did not understand the language back then. She wrote, “Sick at home with no energy to do much else than sing - when I was a small my parents got me the cassette tape for the soundtrack of the classic Ray film ‘Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne’ soon after we watched it at a festival. At the time I didn’t understand Bangla at all, even so it very quickly became my favourite cassette tape and I learnt every lyric of every song (however mispronounced and incorrectly - pls forgive me) on the album - yep, without understanding a word of what it meant - that’s the thing with music though right - language doesn’t matter at all if it moves you it moves you!!”

Saba further continued, “A while back on a lazy evening chilling at home singing songs with friends I realised I still remember all of them like they never left my head - here’s a scratchy voiced (warts and all) version of the one I love the most - maybe if I find the courage I’ll sing them all to you - excuse my throat i shoulda warmed up before recording”.

Watching Saba’s video, Hrithik commented, “You are an extraordinary human”. To this, the Rocket Boys actress replied. “@hrithikroshan and you’re the kindest (smiling emoji)”

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s link-up rumour is the hottest topic in tinsel town currently. While the duo has been making headlines ever since they were spotted holding hands outside a restaurant in Mumbai. Hrithik and Saba are often seen spending time together. Apparently, Saba is getting close to the War actor’s family as speculation is rife that Hrithik’s relationship with Saba has been approved by his family and even his ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

